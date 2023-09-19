Advertisement
UK Gardener breaks record with growing massive 8.97 kg onion

UK Gardener breaks record with growing massive 8.97 kg onion

A gardener hailing from Guernsey in the UK is potentially on the verge of breaking the world record for cultivating an enormous 8.97 kg onion.

The news of this remarkable feat was announced by the Harrogate Flower Shows via their Instagram account. They also posted a photo showcasing the gardener proudly displaying his prized colossal onion.

“This eye-watering, ENORMOUS onion is a new record-breaking giant! The onion, grown by Gareth Griffin from Guernsey, weighed in at a whopping 8.97kg today, on the first day of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show, and stands to be a new world record!” wrote Harrogate Flower Shows on Instagram.

A post shared by Harrogate Flower Shows (@harrogateflowershow)

This post was originally shared on September 16 and has garnered numerous likes and comments since its publication.

