Watch this optical illusion: Is the circle changing colors?

Optical illusions are like mind games that make us question what we see versus what’s real. This particular optical illusion video, posted on Reddit, is a perfect example. It might make you doubt your own eyes.
In the video, there’s a blue circle moving from the left to the right against a backdrop of different shades of blue. The moving circle seems to change colors, but the truth is, it doesn’t.
“We have created the below colour saturation optical illusion to show how this tricks our eyes. Does the circle change colour for you?” wrote Lenstore, an online optical retailer, while sharing an optical illusion video online.
We have created the below colour saturation optical illusion to show how this tricks our eyes. Does the circle change colour for you?
Did you happen to observe a color change in the circle as it moved back and forth? Interestingly, that’s not what’s happening. The circle’s color stays the same and doesn’t change at all.
Lenstore has even written a blog that explains this optical illusion. According to the post, our brains interpret the color of an object differently when it’s in a different setting, creating this illusion.
They added, “When judging colour, the brain perceives it differently when it is compared to what is surrounding that object, suggesting why we think the blue circle changes colour in this illusion.”
