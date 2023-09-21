Watch this optical illusion: Is the circle changing colors?

Optical illusions are like mind games that make us question what we see versus what’s real. This particular optical illusion video, posted on Reddit, is a perfect example. It might make you doubt your own eyes.

In the video, there’s a blue circle moving from the left to the right against a backdrop of different shades of blue. The moving circle seems to change colors, but the truth is, it doesn’t.

“We have created the below colour saturation optical illusion to show how this tricks our eyes. Does the circle change colour for you?” wrote Lenstore, an online optical retailer, while sharing an optical illusion video online.