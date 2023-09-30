Watch: YouTuber pays the tuition fee of his subscriber

James Stephen Donaldson, known as MrBeast, covered the tuition of a random college student.

MrBeast, an American YouTuber known professionally as James Stephen Donaldson, just went to college and covered the tuition of a random subscriber. The video was released on Instagram on Thursday and has already received 12.9 million views.

“Let’s see who’s college tuition we’re paying for today,” he wrote in the video’s caption. MrBeast opened the video with the words, “I’m about to ask people a very important question.”

Take a look at the post below:

In the video, First, he approached a pupil and inquired whether or not he could see that he had subscribed to him. He’d seen some of his films but hadn’t followed him on YouTube.

Then he approached another random student, who had not only subscribed to his channel but had also enabled notifications. MrBeast then asked him how much his tuition was, to which the student replied $14,000 (about Rs 11.6 lakh).

Mr. Beast then summoned his team, who were carrying suitcases full of cash. He stated that one of them carries $10,000 and offered the student two luggage totaling $20,000 (roughly Rs 16.6 lakh) as a gift. MrBeast assured the stunned student that even if he had lied, he would have paid him a hundred thousand dollars ($1,000,000).

Check out the responses below:

“Imagine this happens the day you skip class lol,” a user commented. “Bro imagine not being subscribed to Mr Beast in 2023,” said another. “Why I cant just meet someone like Mr Beast,” wrote a third. “If I were a YouTuber that had a ton of money to spare… I’d pay people’s tuition… to be doctors/work in the medical field… Because that’s such a stressful job,” another netizen said.

