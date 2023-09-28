World Record: Canadian man eats 135 Carolina reaper peppers

Canadian vegan set a Guinness World Record by eating 50 Carolina reapers.

He ranked second on the League of Fire Reaper Challenge leaderboard.

Jack experienced discomfort and cramps in his stomach.

A Canadian guy ate 50 of the world’s hottest chilli peppers in a record-breaking 6 minutes and 49.2 seconds, followed by 85 more.

Vegan voracious eater Mike Jack set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to eat 50 Carolina reapers, which have a Scoville Heat Unit count of 1.64 million – hundreds of times hotter than jalapeno peppers.

Jack finished his 50th pepper in 6 minutes and 49.2 seconds, but after his record attempt, he continued to eat peppers until he hit a total of 135. He was ranked second on the League of Fire Reaper Challenge leaderboard, which counts attempts to eat the most peppers in a single sitting.

New record: Fastest time to eat 50 carolina reaper chilli peppers – 6 minutes and 49.20 seconds by Mike Jack 🇨🇦 Advertisement He eventually went on to eat 135 peppers in this one sitting 🤯 pic.twitter.com/b5OxTBtbjd — #GWR2024 OUT NOW (@GWR) September 26, 2023

Jack claims to have developed a tolerance to spicy cuisine during the last 20 years, but he still experiences discomfort. Jack told Guinness World Records, “The initial shock of spiciness is intense. The second one doesn’t seem as bad, but each one after that gets hotter and hotter as the peppers touch new places in your mouth.”

He claims that the agony in his mouth is nothing compared to the anguish in his stomach. “I get bad cramps. It feels like someone is squeezing and twisting my guts,” he said. “Your mind is telling you to stop, but you have to convince yourself to keep pushing through.”

