Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Biker Spots Startling Stare from Bushes by Big Cat

Biker Spots Startling Stare from Bushes by Big Cat

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Bicyclist’s Close Encounter with Ambulance Captured on Video.
  • Cat’s Intense Stare at Passing Cars.
  • Video Gains Nearly 1,000 Votes on Social Media.
Advertisement

On social media, a viral video showing a large cat approaching drivers on a road too closely was posted. A large cat that is perched by the side of the road is the reason why a biker is seen in the video attempting to pass it quickly.

“What would you do?” is the caption that was uploaded with the video. In the video, a bicyclist is seen riding alongside an ambulance. The individual attempts to pass the ambulance, which is not appropriate. But when the camera pans to the side of the road, it soon becomes evident why the motorcyclist is in a rush. It displays a large cat staring intently at the passing cars.

Take a look at the post below:

what would you do?
byu/Construction1ne inindianbikes

Advertisement

Just a few hours ago, the video was uploaded. Nearly 1,000 people have voted on the share, and the number is rising. People have posted a variety of comments in response to the share.

Check out the responses below:

“If you are able to see it, then it was already watching and tracking you way before that and had no appetite at the moment,” wrote a Reddit user. “I would be scared if I spot a dangerous kitty unexpectedly. I would just throttle away as fast as I can,” added another.

“The stare though,” expressed a third. “I was driving through Bandipur Tiger Reserve on the way back from Ooty. It was just getting darker around 7 pm. I was constantly scanning around me until we left it. This was my worst nightmare. I’m glad I didn’t face it,” commented a fourth.

Also Read

Watch: Smart Dog Learns from Human to Befriend Cat
Watch: Smart Dog Learns from Human to Befriend Cat

Dog Kovu Befriends Cat Simba Through String Play. Heartwarming Video Gathers 9,000...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story