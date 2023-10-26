Biker Spots Startling Stare from Bushes by Big Cat

Bicyclist’s Close Encounter with Ambulance Captured on Video.

Cat’s Intense Stare at Passing Cars.

Video Gains Nearly 1,000 Votes on Social Media.

On social media, a viral video showing a large cat approaching drivers on a road too closely was posted. A large cat that is perched by the side of the road is the reason why a biker is seen in the video attempting to pass it quickly.

“What would you do?” is the caption that was uploaded with the video. In the video, a bicyclist is seen riding alongside an ambulance. The individual attempts to pass the ambulance, which is not appropriate. But when the camera pans to the side of the road, it soon becomes evident why the motorcyclist is in a rush. It displays a large cat staring intently at the passing cars.

Take a look at the post below:

Just a few hours ago, the video was uploaded. Nearly 1,000 people have voted on the share, and the number is rising. People have posted a variety of comments in response to the share.

Check out the responses below:

“If you are able to see it, then it was already watching and tracking you way before that and had no appetite at the moment,” wrote a Reddit user. “I would be scared if I spot a dangerous kitty unexpectedly. I would just throttle away as fast as I can,” added another.

“The stare though,” expressed a third. “I was driving through Bandipur Tiger Reserve on the way back from Ooty. It was just getting darker around 7 pm. I was constantly scanning around me until we left it. This was my worst nightmare. I’m glad I didn’t face it,” commented a fourth.

