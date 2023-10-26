Watch: Smart Dog Learns from Human to Befriend Cat

Dog Kovu Befriends Cat Simba Through String Play.

Heartwarming Video Gathers 9,000 Upvotes.

Dog Overcomes Obstacles to Bond with Cat.

It’s a common observation among cat parents and even those who enjoy viewing cat videos that cats aren’t always eager to make friends with dogs.

There have been cases where cats have been seen refusing to make friends with dogs. But a dog by the name of Kovu managed to overcome those obstacles and make friends with a cat by the name of Simba. After seeing its pet owners playing with the cat with strings, the dog entertained the cat with the same object.

The caption for the video says, “Tried so hard to befriend the cat.” When the video first starts, a dog is standing in front of a cat that is resting on the ground. In front of the cat, the dog also keeps a few strings. After being apathetic at first, the cat eventually shows some interest in playing with the dog and the strings.

The original advertisement also explained how the dog came up with the concept, saying, “Kovu, our Aussie, always wanted to be friends with Simba. Simba would never have it, always swatting and hissing. Kovu noticed us playing the string with Simba and gave it a shot.”

Take a look at the post below:

It has been 21 hours after the video was posted. It has received about 9,000 upvotes since then. As they responded to the video, people left a variety of remarks.

Check out the responses below:

“He almost got him with one swing. Cat made the first ‘interested’ move. A few more flicks of the string away could have got him to pounce,” posted a Reddit user.

“So adorable. My dog is desperate to make friends with the cat, but isn’t smart enough to try and play cat style. She is constantly bringing the cat her own toys, doing play bows, and so forth. And the cat completely ignores her. Poor puppy just doesn’t get it, but bless her heart she keeps trying,” shared another.

“He’s doing a great job,” added a third. “I needed this,” joined a fourth. “Wow, that’s a clever dog! Would absolutely work on our cat!” wrote a fifth.

