Watch: Cat’s Reaction to Human Petting Another Kitty

If envy had a face, it would be the one of this cat, glaring at its pet parent. How come? In front of the cat, the pet parent is shown in a video petting another cat. How daring!

“This is what jealousy looks like.” was written as the caption for the footage of this incident that was posted on X. When the video first starts, it shows a cat sitting on one side of a bus and watching what’s happening in front of its eyes. The cat stares at its human, who is hanging out with another cat, throughout the entire film.

Take a look at the post below:

This is what jealousy looks like.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/yFRk7mmzfv — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 21, 2023

It was shared on October 21st, the video. The video has gone incredibly viral since then. It has had around 7.6 million views so far, and that number keeps rising. Additionally, the share has received a number of comments from users.

Check out the responses below:

“That expression is so priceless. It looks like, ‘But I thought I was your favourite’,” expressed an X user. “Aww, that hurts, someone please pet the other kitty. I can’t take it,” added another. “Jealousy hits hard when seeing somebody in your dream place,” commented a third.

“Aww, look at that confused and jealous face,” joined a fourth. “Jealous maybe, but I feel like you can hear the cat planning his revenge,” shared a fifth. “Unbelievable. The face of jealousy,” wrote a sixth.

