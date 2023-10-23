Cat Refuses to Let Anyone Touch Its Dog friend

Cat hugs dog, defying cat-dog norms.

Cat gets defensive when humans intervene.

Video goes viral with 500K views.

Advertisement

In a furry turn of events, a cat recently shown a touching – and perhaps comical – exception to the typical antagonism between cats and dogs. What? When the cat was hugging the dog, it became quite defensive and resentful of its owner for attempting to pet the dog.

“Do not touch” is the only caption on the video that is posted on X. A dog is seen sitting on the floor with a cat cuddling up to one of its legs as the video opens. The cat is first motionless and sleeps soundly, then she reacts the moment a human tries to pet the dog. The cat pushes the person’s hand away with its paw.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

The video has received close to five lakh views since then, and the total is rising. Additionally, the post has gotten around 18,000 likes. As they responded to the video, people left a variety of remarks.

Check out the responses below:

“Cat be like, ‘No, my doggie. Mine’,” posted an X user, imagining the cat’s thoughts. “Go away, my puppy,” shared another. “Get back. He’s mine. All mine. See, I even bit him and he just smiled. He loves me,” expressed a third.

“Aww such an adorably precious friendship of an adorably fluffy dog and an overprotective kitty,” commented a fourth. “Do not touch my doggy,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read Polite Cat Knocks on Door Before Entering Owner’s Room Viral video: Polite cat Reznor knocks before entering rooms. Social media viewers...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.