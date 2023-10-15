Watch: Grumpy Cat Scolds Human for Interrupting His Nap

Grumpy cat scolds human for waking it up, video posted on Instagram.

Cat’s irritation leads to around two million views, likes, and comments.

Amused viewers find the feline’s reaction entertaining.

Like people, cats value their sleep. When you wake them from their blissful sleep, they may become irritable. That’s exactly how a cat behaved when its human woke it up abruptly. Not only that, but the enraged cat proceeded to chastise the human for waking him up.

The viral video was first uploaded to TikTok and then made its way to Instagram. When it was posted on the Cats With Their Tongues Out Instagram page, it became popular.

Numerous videos that showing the misadventures and antics of many cats are scattered around the page. The caption for this clip of a cranky cat is short and sweet, “Do not disturb the 14th nap of the day under any circumstances.”

A text insert begins to flash over the screen as soon as the movie commences. “I accidentally turned the lights on when he was sleeping. Now, he is super grumpy,” A person walks up to a cat that is sitting on top of a chair in the video. The cat is shown in the following picture staring at the camera and meowing loudly, seemingly to chastise the person for waking him up.

Take a look at the post below:

On September 3, the footage was made public. The video has received around two million views since then. There have also been a ton of likes and comments on the share.

Check out the responses below:

“He has work in the morning,” posted an Instagram user. “He had a lot to say about that!” shared another. “I feel the same way about lights,” commented a third. “You should be ashamed. How else will he have the energy to attack your feet and jump on your head in the middle of the night if this is what he has to put up with?” expressed a fourth. “Oh, you’re in trouble!” wrote a fifth.

