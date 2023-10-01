Crocodile with a missing jaw discovered

A female alligator in Florida with a missing top jaw was named “Jawlene”.

The alligator was given the name after the Dolly Parton song “Jolene”.

Gatorland’s CEO, Mark McHugh, claimed the name was chosen due to the song’s influence.

In Florida, a female crocodile whose missing top jaw recently caused social media buzz was given the name of a song after the park asked netizens to suggest names for the creature. Due to her distinctiveness, the gator attracted millions of users on social media, leaving others to speculate as to what caused her to lose her jaw. In honour of the Dolly Parton song “Jolene,” the lizard was given the name “Jawlene”.

The alligator was discovered in Seminole County earlier this month. Gatorland, an Orlando theme park and wildlife sanctuary, later took possession of it. The park asked internet users to offer names for a female creature that was between three and four years old and weighed around 18 pounds in an online appeal to help name the creature.

Gatorland’s CEO, Mark McHugh, claimed in a video statement that the name was chosen because of the popular song, which is included in Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

“This little gator is an absolute treasure, we are so in love with her, but another American treasure is Dolly Parton,” McHugh said, adding that “one of the names that kind of rung really clear with us and grew on us was a takeoff on one of Dolly’s famous songs, so we’re going to name this little gator, ‘Jawlene.'”

What caused the animal to lose its upper jaw is still unknown.

Gatorland director Mike Hileman told the media, “Don’t know exactly what happened. It could’ve been a number of things, could have been another alligator, maybe even a boat propeller because it’s a pretty clean injury that went across, but it sealed over, she’s been eating,” He continued, “This isn’t the first type of alligator we have taken in with this type of injury.”

“We’ve had several others and we’ve been able to keep those healthy, growing. They’re now years old and I don’t see any other reasons why this one can’t do the same thing.” Thousands of people were drawn to the alligator after its pictures appeared on social media, but Hileman claimed that she is still quite modest at the moment. “I mean, she’s really getting a lot of attention right now. I hope it doesn’t go to her head and become a little diva,” he told the media, “But right now, she’s very good, very down to Earth.”

