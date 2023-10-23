Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Demon Nun Valac’s Garba Performance Goes Viral

Demon Nun Valac’s Garba Performance Goes Viral

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Viral Demon Nun Garba: Unusual performance draws a crowd.
  • Attire Debate: Video sparks controversy over Navratri celebration.
  • Cultural Controversy: Performance raises questions about its cultural significance.
Advertisement

Two people were caught doing garba while dressed as the Demon Nun Valac—not in bright chaniya choli. the footage showing them dancing garba while wearing a nun’s habit. There have been a lot of likes and comments on the video.

Although India Today is unable to confirm the location of the footage, it clearly depicts them performing the garba steps. But they didn’t have on the traditional attire. The two people captured the attention of onlookers who were dancing nearby. It also seemed like others were filming and taking pictures of the two dancers in their Demon Nun costumes.

Read the caption of the post below, “Ma’am, why are you celebrating Navratri? Nun of your business!”

Take a look at the post below:

The viral post’s comments area is quite valuable. People’s interpretations of this clip were funny. One user said, “When the exorcism went way wrong.”

Advertisement

Another user said, “Both crossdressing men are celebrating Halloween and Navratra together.”

See further responses below:

Also Read

Stunning Garba Performance: Woman’s Incredible Barrel Jumps
Stunning Garba Performance: Woman’s Incredible Barrel Jumps

Viral Barrel Jumps: Woman's crowd-pleasing performance. @rasleelagarbaacademy: Video hits 2 million views...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story