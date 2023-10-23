Demon Nun Valac’s Garba Performance Goes Viral

Viral Demon Nun Garba: Unusual performance draws a crowd.

Two people were caught doing garba while dressed as the Demon Nun Valac—not in bright chaniya choli. the footage showing them dancing garba while wearing a nun’s habit. There have been a lot of likes and comments on the video.

Although India Today is unable to confirm the location of the footage, it clearly depicts them performing the garba steps. But they didn’t have on the traditional attire. The two people captured the attention of onlookers who were dancing nearby. It also seemed like others were filming and taking pictures of the two dancers in their Demon Nun costumes.

Read the caption of the post below, “Ma’am, why are you celebrating Navratri? Nun of your business!”

Take a look at the post below:

The viral post’s comments area is quite valuable. People’s interpretations of this clip were funny. One user said, “When the exorcism went way wrong.”

Another user said, “Both crossdressing men are celebrating Halloween and Navratra together.”

See further responses below:

