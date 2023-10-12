Puppy’s Adorable Reaction: Barking at His Own Hiccups

Viral Instagram video features a dog’s amusing response to hiccups.

A viral video that went viral online showed a dog becoming irate over his own physical function. A puppy can be seen growling and barking aggressively to put an end to its hiccups in the video, which was posted on Instagram. You’ll feel cheery after seeing the video, which was posted with the lovely message, “Just for a heartwarming smile and some laughter.”

When the video first starts, the words “Just a puppy barking at his own hiccups” flash across the screen. The dog is depicted sitting on what looks to be a car’s backseat. The dog can be seen having hiccups as the video goes on. Initially, the child appears surprised, as though attempting to locate the source of the noise. It quickly gives up trying to locate the source of the sound, though, and begins to bark.

A month ago, the footage was made public. It has had around 11.6 million views since then. People have also posted a variety of responses in response to the share. People left a flurry of comments, expressing their enthusiasm for the film and their sympathies for the puppy.

“I get mad too lil bro,” shared an Instagram user. “Hiccup! What the heck is going on?! Hiccup! Make it stop! HICCUP! This is driving me bananas! HICCUPS!” posted another, imagining the dog’s thoughts. “Honestly I hate the hiccups. I feel you puppers,” expressed a third. “He can’t handle his own hiccups,” commented a fourth. “The way he looks at his tummy like ‘WHAT THE HELL IS IN MEEE’,” added a fifth. “I will never get tired of seeing this video,” wrote a sixth.

