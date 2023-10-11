Viral Video: Cat’s Mischievous Prank Goes Wrong

Cat startles dog on bed with self-scare.

Reddit video “It’s now or never” gets 16,000 upvotes and funny comments.

Cat scared by its own reflection in the fourth cat.

Advertisement

When a cat scared itself, it took an unexpected turn from its original goal to startle a dog that was happily resting on a bed. This amusing exchange was caught on camera and posted on Reddit afterwards. Watching this hilarious video with the slogan, “It’s now or never,” makes you laugh out loud.

The viral video begins with a dog snoozing on a pet bed that is kept in a home corner. Two other cats are spotted standing behind the first cat as it cautiously approaches the dog. The entire image gives the impression that the cats are helping the cat psychologically so it can continue terrorizing the dog.

After mustering some bravery, the cat goes up to the dog. But all of a sudden, it becomes frightened and flees. A fourth cat can be seen in the video sneaking out from behind the dog.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

About ten days ago, the video was shared. The video has received around 16,000 upvotes since then, and the total is constantly rising. There have also been a ton of insightful comments left on the share. People left a variety of comments, ranging from saying the video is funny to saying the cat felt scared because of the fourth cat.

Check out the responses below:

“So the dog is trying to stay out of the line of fire,” posted a Reddit user. “Oh, the dog’s just a bodyguard for the real power in that household, eh?” shared another. “The feline gang made me smile,” added a third.

“Rather amusing how the two cats and the dog are on the same wavelength and the third cat is just terrified of the dog for no reason,” joined a fourth. “Then there’s the 4th cat behind the dog just observing in peace,” commented a fifth. “Those three cats are like a little cat gang,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read Watch Video: Cat’s Sneaky Plant Snack Caught on Camera Viral Reddit Video: Cat with red paws eating a plant. Cat's Clever...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.