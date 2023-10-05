Ranveer Singh shares playful photos with MS Dhoni.

The post amuses fans with their affectionate nicknames.

The post received 6.6 lakh (660,000) likes and numerous comments.

Ranveer Singh posted two photos of himself and MS Dhoni on Instagram. The actor is beaming in the pictures as he poses with the former captain of the Indian cricket team. The message has, as was to be expected, amused admirers of both the batsman and the actress. Even Sakshi Singh, Dhoni’s wife, had a complimentary comment to the share.

In reference to how many people adoringly refer to MS Dhoni as “Mahi,” Ranveer Singh added as the post’s description, “Mera Mahi [My Mahi],” The cricketer was also tagged by the actor, who added a heart emoticon. He added several hashtags at the end of the post. They are a “goat,” a “legend,” a “hero,” and a “big brother.”

In two pictures that Ranveer Singh posted, Dhoni is wearing a blue shirt and the actor is sporting a black t-shirt while sitting in a silver chair. The cricketer is also seen sporting his new hairstyle, which only a few days ago caused a stir on the internet.

Both of them are smiling broadly and facing the camera in the first picture. In the second image, Ranveer kisses Dhoni on the cheek.

Take a look at the post below:

About two hours ago, the post was shared. Since then, it has amassed about 6.6 lakh likes, and the figures are constantly rising. Numerous people have left a ton of comments on the share.

Sakshi Singh responded to the image with a variety of heart-shaped emojis. The identical emojis were used by Ranveer Singh to reply to her message.

Check out the post below:

“Baba and Mahi! 2 gems,” wrote an Instagram user. “Captain Cool,” shared another. “Best people with best vibes,” praised a third. “My favourites,” commented a fourth. Many expressed their reactions through love emoticons. A few also shared how the photos are “cute.”

