Lootera Director Calls Ranveer Singh “Fourth Or Fifth Take” Actor

Vikramaditya Motwane is a famous Bollywood director. Throughout his career, he has created films and chosen themes that are fresh to audiences. Lootera, a 2013 romance drama starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, is one of his most popular films. In a recent interview, he discussed which actors took how many takes throughout the film’s production.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane recently revealed about his experience working on Lootera alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh. He described Ranveer as a “fourth or fifth take” actor who takes his time immersing himself in the role. Sonakshi, on the other hand, is described as a “second-take actor” by Motwane. He said, “She will do the first take, and then you tell her what you want in the second take, and she’s bang-on in the second one.”

The director was asked how he maintains a sense of balance when performers work in various ways in different takes. “You must divide your shots accordingly.” “I’ll begin with the second-take actor and then move on to the other actor, who will have warmed up by that point by doing off-takes for the first actor,” he added.

Ram Kapoor, according to Motwane, is a one-take actor. “You have to mentally prepare him, convey what you want, and then let him take flight with it,” he stated. They collaborated on Udaan and the online series Jubilee. “Sidhant Gupta is more of a third or fourth-take guy, while Aparshakti Khurana is a second-take guy,” the director remarked of his other Jubilee performers. You give Aparshakti guidance after the first take, and he’ll nail it.”

Vikramaditya Motwane directed Lootera, which he co-wrote with Bhavani Iyer. Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha appear in the film, which is based on O. Henry’s short tale “The Last Leaf.” It was released in 2013 to considerable praise. However, the picture proved to be a financial flop.

