Security camera shows a mystery man scaring a spooking dog

A couple in England discovered their 135-year-old property was haunted.

The following day, their dog scurried to avoid a tall, unusual white ghost.

The couple had previously experienced similar enigmatic activity in their home.

After a spooking dog was startled by a ghost in the early hours, the homeowners wondered whether their 135-year-old property was haunted after an odd action that was allegedly paranormal was caught on camera in the home in England. Victoria Hepworth, 35, was looking after her sister’s dog. To safeguard the safety of their one-year-old black Labrador, the homeowners made the decision to install a motion sensor in a particular area.

The following day, however, the couple was shocked to see their pet, Kiwi, attempting to flee the room by scurrying about to avoid a tall, unusual figure that they believed to be a ghost that was dressed in white.

Hepworth told the media, “It was really weird. I wouldn’t say either of us particularly believes in ghosts but it looks like it’s floating or hovering. It felt very odd because it made us think, ‘What has been there?’ We were a bit unsettled.” “Kiwi didn’t bark in the night but, thinking back, maybe we heard whimpering,” Hepworth noted adding that “she slept most of the night in her bed, but here she’s obviously running away.”

The strange figure floated above the door frame, and the camera showed the dog moving fast to avoid touch with it. The head and shoulders in the video were distinct and produced a shadow on the wall. It was weird, but it wasn’t the first time the couple’s dog had been alarmed by such enigmatic activity.

According to reports, when the couple first moved into the property last year, their nephew and his puppy discovered something really peculiar and acted in an odd way that was incomprehensible to humans. Following the activity, the homeowners made the decision to investigate the situation and determine what it was.

“I remember on the day we moved in my nephew, who was two years old at the time, and their family puppy were sitting about halfway up the stairs and both of them burst into tears at the exact same time,” Hepworth claimed. “The dog started whimpering and the baby started crying,” she continued. “They say kids and animals pick up on things, and I thought ‘Oh brilliant, we’ve got a haunted house.'”

“We know the property was built in 1888 and we know who lived in it, so we’re trying to see who could possibly have lived here who wouldn’t be very happy,” she explained. Hepworth added that since they hadn’t done any building work or anything else that could have caused a commotion in the house, this encounter was “out of the blue” for them.

