Terrifying Video: Lightning Nearly Strikes a US Biologist

A wildlife specialist and biologist neared being struck by lightning.

The incident occurred while the photographer was capturing beautiful shots.

Despite not sustaining any injuries, Galante was sore and had a metallic taste in his mouth.

The scary moment a wildlife specialist and biologist came dangerously close to being struck by lightning while filming in Everglades City, Florida, was captured on tape. Forrest Galante, 35, was filming a promotional video for his YouTube channel in South Florida when the event occurred last week, according to the media.

He added in the video while standing in thigh-high water in the Everglades, “We’re getting some great shots. Beautiful day. The water’s clear. Things are going great. Towards the end of the day, we come up on the last thing we need to do, and the rain starts to roll in…It’s Florida. It rains here. There’s lightning and thunder all the time.”

A lightning strike occurs a few seconds later directly next to him, forcing him to duck and scramble out of the water. he is heard saying, ”I got hit. I felt it. Yeah, I got hit. That hurt.”

How close have you come to being hit by lightning? Advertisement This is insane. The host of Discovery Plus and Animal Planet, @ForrestGalante, was actually hit by lightning while recording. In the video, you can see he was discussing the importance of having a GPS device, when a huge bolt… pic.twitter.com/lseyEzgNUZ — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 2, 2023

He remembered becoming paralyzed quickly after the sudden strike but said he couldn’t see the illumination because he was facing the camera at the time.

He said, “Out of nowhere, crazy thunder hits and this massive flash. And I don’t see anything because I’m facing the camera. But I just feel my legs seize up and my butt. I’m like, literally paralyzed. For just a fraction of a second before trying to scramble up the bank and out of the water.” He added, “Through that superconductive water, [the lightning] has just gone shooting up my legs into my chest, into my heart, and into my mouth, actually. The whole thing is pretty crazy.”

Mr. Galante said that neither he nor his colleagues sustained any significant wounds as a result of the incident. He said, though, that he was sore and still had a bad taste in his mouth from the mental.

They didn’t go to the doctor, and any symptoms they had have started to go away. “I’m not a person who gets rattled by a narrow experience, but sort of coming down from it now, the whole thing is pretty crazy. Like, it’s crazy to think how close we were to a lightning strike. It’s crazy the reaction I’m having with regards to the soreness in my legs and butt and this metallic taste in my mouth,” he further said.

