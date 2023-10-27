Viral Video: Cat Acts as Peacemaker in Preventing a Kitty Fight

Cat Prevents Fight: A cat stops two cats from fighting.

Viral Video: 30,000 upvotes for the video online.

Varied Reactions: Viewers had different responses to the cat’s actions.

Advertisement

When a cat decided to move between two other cats who were about to attack one other, it turned out to be an unexpected hero. The cat calmly entered the stressful situation to break up the fight between the two feline enemies, as shown in a Reddit video.

The caption for the video states, “Cat plays peacemaker between two cats that are about to fight.” When the video first starts, it shows two cats fixed on one another. They appear to be on the verge of a violent altercation at any minute.

But just when you think the cats are ready to start fighting, a beautiful thing occurs. A third cat, observing from afar, steps in to stop them. It approaches and moves to stand between the two cats.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

A day ago, the video was uploaded. It became viral after that. The share has received around 30,000 upvotes thus far. People have also shared a variety of comments in response to the post.

Check out the responses below:

“By the power vested in my tail, I now pronounce you, friend and friend,” posted a Reddit user. “Oh my, I am laughing in a room all alone, and my dog is looking at me like I am nuts,” shared another. “God damn it, that’s funny,” joined a third. “This made me laugh. Thank you,” added a fourth.

“Feline communication in full effect. The bushy tail cat will not allow the stress on their watch,” commented a fifth. “I’ve got a cat that does this. Two of my others can’t stand each other, but they both love him, so they’ve basically agreed to share custody of him and usually stop fighting when he’s around. It’s adorable,” expressed a sixth. “I need this cat at my place, my two cats are at each other too much,” wrote a sixth.

Also Read Three Cats vs. Pigeon: The Chase and Surprising Finale Viral video featuring three cats trying to catch a bird on a...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.