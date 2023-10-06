Watch: Kitten gets quick karma after slapping cat for no reason

Kitten accidentally causes chaos for another cat.

Amusing interactions captured in Reddit video.

Video receives 5,700 upvotes and comments.

Advertisement

A curious kitten got more than it bargained for when it whacked another cat without cause in a comical instance of feline mischief. After causing the cat distress, the kitten experienced immediate retribution. On Reddit, a video of these amusing interactions between the cats was posted.

The caption for the video states, “You want some of this.” The opening scene of the video features a kitten next to a cat lying on a sofa. A total of twice are struck by the cat by the toddler’s paws. The cat just stands up and turns to face the kitten in response. You’ll chuckle at what occurs next.

The kitten tries to retreat after being startled by the cat’s activity. It drops off the sofa in the process.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

Two days ago, the video was shared. The video has received around 5,700 upvotes since being shared. People left several comments on the sharing as well.

Check out the responses below:

“After delivering his deathly blow, the assassin hisses his blessing over the fallen and disappears into the night. No one will know he was there for he is darkness,” posted a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied and wrote, “Every now and then someone makes a comment on one of my posts that makes it so much better, such as this one. Thank you, kind stranger.”

Another posted, “Ah, Karma, you came instantly this time.” A third commented, “It is an ‘Instant Karma.” A fourth expressed, “That’s so funny! I needed a lift. Thank you.” A fifth commented, “This is so cute and funny! I love how little kitty has their paws up in the air as they accept their fate.”

Also Read Cat refuses to be a ‘dad’ to a toy kitten, then changes his mind A cat named Milo uses his Instagram page to amuse millions of...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.