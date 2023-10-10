Watch: Baby Cobra Hidden in Shoe

Snake hides in woman’s shoe, hisses, raises hood, and lunges.

The video gains over 61,000 views.

Cobra’s aggressive behavior captures attention online.

Snakes are cunning animals that can slither into even the most difficult spaces. Currently, a terrifying video of a little cobra holed up inside a shoe has gone popular online.

A baby cobra is seen in the video footage, which was posted on X, looking for safety in a woman’s shoe. In the video, the cobra can be seen hissing, raising its hood from the shoe, and even lunging at the person taking the footage.

Susanta Nanda, an officer with the Indian Forest Service (IFS), posted the little video on X. ‘Cobra trying a new footwear. Jokes apart, as the monsoon is coming to a close, please be extra careful,” he stated along with the video. Unknown are the specifics of this incident.

Cobra trying a new footwear😳😳

Jokes apart, as the monsoon is coming to a close, please be extra careful. pic.twitter.com/IWmwuMW3gF Advertisement — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 5, 2023

The video has received more than 61,000 views since it was shared. While some internet users described the video as “scary” in the comment sections, others just appreciated the IFS officer for giving the information.

One user wrote, ”That’s a shock! Clothes and umbrellas need to be checked in a similar fashion. On a related note… I Had the fortune to rescue and release a similar-sized cobra last year who had lost its way in our apartment complex. Luckily GKVK university campus nearby, it found a home.”

Another commented, ”Good post. Monsoons, extreme winters, and summers make them wriggle out of their comfort homes. The skin burns in summer and in winter they wish to have a sun bath.”

A third added, ”We were always taught to turn our boots upside down before wearing them for good reason, from scorpions to snakes…u never know.”

