Watch: Unique Cat with Two Noses Amazes Caretakers

When its caregivers realized that the homeless cat had two noses, the animal surprised them. The media stated that although the staff at Cats Protection’s Warrington Adoption Centre initially believed the cat “just had a rather large nose,” a check-up later identified the deformity.

According to the publication, Nanny McPhee, a four-year-old British cat, was discovered to have an extra nose. In a Facebook post, the animal charity stated that it was the result of a congenital anomaly and that there are no negative consequences.

The animal charity said in the Facebook post, “Nanny McPhee is a gentle lady who loves fuss and a cuddle and should be going to her forever home soon.”

The charity stated that she came to Cats Protection Warrington Adoption Centre because of the financial and health issues faced by her prior owners. It further stated that the cat, which has large hazel eyes and a tan streak down her face, is a rare breed.

A “first for us” was discovering a couple of conks, according to senior field veterinary officer Fiona Brockbank, who was quoted by the BBC. She added that cleft lip and palate are examples of other “congenital malformations” that are “not uncommon” and can “either be inherited” or result from an event that happened while the person was still in utero.

“This is a real rarity and, thankfully, it isn’t causing her any problems at all.” added the official.

The children’s book heroine with a “famously deformed nose,” Nanny McPhee, inspired the cat’s moniker, according to Lindsay Kerr, manager of the animal center. The cat is marked as “reserved” on the adoption center’s website, indicating that the staff has started the adoption procedure.

A puppy born with six legs and other anomalies arrived at Greenacres Rescue at the Ebbs Acres Farm in Pembrokeshire last month, according to People Magazine, which broke similar news from the UK.

It was called Ariel and was ‘The Little Mermaid’s’ main character.

