Derbyshire has been issued a 12-hour weather warning

There is a possibility of trouble in Derbyshire over the weekend due to heavy rainfall, as per the Met Office.

A yellow warning has been issued in the Derbyshire by the forecasters, which will be in the appliance from 12noon until midnight on Sunday, September 19.

Transport has been disrupted by the heavy showers that might cause localized flooding.

The Met Office stated,

“A band of rain and heavy, thundery showers will slowly drift east through Sunday before becoming slow moving over the highlighted area later in the day.

“Where these showers become slow moving, 30 to 40 mm of rain could fall in a relatively short time leading to surface water flooding and transport disruption.”

The meaning of a yellow warning is that there is a small possibility that few societies will become cut off by flooded roads.

As per the Met office, there is a minor probability of power cuts and loss of other services to a few houses and businesses.