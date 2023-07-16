Advertisement
Karachi Rain Update: Light rain brings relief to Karachi residents from heat and humidity

Karachi Rain Update: Light rain brings relief to Karachi residents from heat and humidity

Karachi Rain Update: Light rain brings relief to Karachi residents from heat and humidity

Karachi Rain Update: Light rain brings relief to Karachi residents from heat and humidity

  • Light rain brings relief from heat and humidity in Karachi.
  • Partly cloudy skies during the day and cloudy conditions at night expected in Karachi.
  • Possibility of light rain and drizzle with sea breezes persisting in the city.
Karachi experienced a pleasant change on Sunday morning as a light rain shower provided relief from the sweltering heat and humidity. Areas such as II Chundrigar Road, Sharea Faisal, and Malir received light rainfall, creating a refreshing atmosphere for the city’s residents.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city is expected to have partly cloudy skies during the day and cloudy conditions at night over the next 24 hours. The PMD forecast also predicts the continuation of sea breezes in Karachi.

The Met Office mentioned the possibility of light rain and drizzle in the city, which has already been observed in various parts of Karachi since morning. Rainfall measurements at Masroor Base recorded less than one millimeter of rain.

The maximum temperature in Karachi is expected to range from 33°C to 35°C, while the recorded lower side temperature was 28°C. The PMD stated that humidity levels in the air remain at 89%, and the wind is blowing at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour from the southwest.

Earlier forecasts from the PMD indicated the possibility of drizzle in Karachi and surrounding areas on Saturday and Sunday night. Other parts of Sindh were expected to remain hot and humid.

In the overall weather outlook for the country, the Met Office’s forecast mentioned mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country. However, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in northeast Punjab, the Potohar region, Kashmir, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

