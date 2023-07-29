Lahore Rain Update: Heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Lahore, other parts of Punjab

Chief meteorologist says fresh monsoon spell may begin from Aug 1.

Amidst the current monsoon season, Lahore is experiencing heavy rain and thunderstorms in various areas since early Saturday morning, causing flooding in low-lying regions.

The chief meteorologist has issued a warning for another spell of monsoon rains starting from August 1, which could potentially lead to urban flooding.

As a result of the rain, the temperature and humidity levels have decreased in the city. Notable areas, including Rehmanpura, Garhi Shahu, Wahdat Colony, Joray Pul, Chungi Amar Sidhu, and Ferozepur Road, have reported heavy rainfall, while relatively less rain has been seen in places such as Mughalpura, Canal Road, Nishtar Town, Harbanspura, Gulberg, Defence, Qaddafi Stadium, Model Town, Kot Lakhpat, Faisal Town, and Johar Town.

The rainfall is expected to continue intermittently throughout the day, and authorities are preparing for possible urban flooding during the upcoming spell of monsoon rains in August.

Due to the heavy rain, 95 feeders of LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) have tripped, resulting in power outages in different parts of Lahore. The LESCO field staff is working diligently to restore electricity, but the rain has posed challenges in their efforts.

Beyond Lahore, heavy rain has also been observed in Nankana Sahib and neighboring areas, creating a pleasant change in weather conditions. Additionally, Pindi Bhattian and Sialkot have experienced heavy rain, leading to reduced temperatures but also causing flooding in low-lying areas.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including regions like Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Rawlakot, and Haveli, heavy downpours have caused disruptions, closing link roads and affecting power supply.

Karachi has witnessed light to heavy rain in different areas early in the morning. The Meteorology Department forecasts partly cloudy weather in Karachi, with a possibility of drizzle and light rain. The minimum temperature recorded is 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to reach 30 to 32 degrees.

Regarding flood and dam conditions, the River Sutlej at head Sulemanki has seen an inflow and outflow of 81,540 cusecs. Similarly, at Head Islam, the inflow and outflow were recorded at 40,925 cusecs, and at Mailsi Syphon, it was 37,860 cusecs.

The water levels in the Ravi River at Head Balloki, Nankana Sahib, have risen, resulting in the submersion of villages and affecting crops over extensive areas.

Moreover, Guddu Barrage in Kashmore is experiencing a continuous rise in water flow, with the inflow recorded at 410,886 cusecs and the discharge at 396,656 cusecs. This has led to a low-level flood situation in the katcha area at Kashmore, prompting affected residents to seek refuge in safer places along with their cattle.