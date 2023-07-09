Los Angeles Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny with Mild Temperatures

Mostly sunny with a high of 76°F (24°C) and a low of 60°F (15°C).

Today’s weather in Los Angeles, California is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 76°F (24°C) and a low of 60°F (15°C). There is a minimal chance of precipitation, with only a 0% chance of rain. The wind will be coming from the west-southwest at around 6 mph (10 km/h).

Throughout the day, the skies will be partially cloudy, providing a pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds. The temperature will be comfortable, making it a great day to enjoy outdoor activities. The humidity level will be around 56%, and the UV index is classified as extreme, so it’s important to take necessary sun protection measures.

Sunrise is expected at 5:49 am, offering an early start to the day, while the sunset will occur at 8:07 pm, allowing for extended daylight hours.

As the day transitions into the evening, the temperature will gradually drop to around 60°F (15°C). There will be a slight increase in cloud cover, with a few passing clouds. The wind speed will decrease to about 5 mph (8 km/h) from the south-southwest, remaining light and variable.

The humidity level will rise to 79% during the night, and the UV index will be at its lowest point, reaching 0 out of 11. The moonrise is expected at 12:12 am, and it will be in its last quarter phase. Moonset will occur at 12:48 pm.

Overall, Los Angeles is forecasted to experience mostly sunny weather with mild temperatures throughout the day. It’s a perfect opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and make the most of the pleasant conditions.

