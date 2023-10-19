Advertisement
Weather Update For Karachi, Hyderabad

Articles
Karachi is basking in bright sunshine today, with a current temperature of 35°C. However, it’s important to note that the “real feel” temperature is slightly warmer at 30°C, which takes into account various factors like humidity, wind, and sunlight. In the shade, the RealFeel temperature is a bit cooler at 29°C.

Karachi, Sindh

Weather Conditions

UV Index and Wind: The maximum UV index today is 6, categorized as “high,” so make sure to wear sunscreen and take necessary precautions if you plan to spend time outdoors. The wind is blowing from the west-northwest at 19 km/h, with gusts occasionally reaching the same speed.

Humidity and Dew Point: The humidity in Karachi stands at 57%, which means it’s quite humid outside. The indoor humidity matches this level. The dew point is at 20°C, indicating the temperature at which the air would need to cool in order for condensation to occur, a measure of atmospheric moisture.

Pressure and Cloud Cover: The atmospheric pressure is rising, currently at 1017 mb. The sky is virtually cloudless, with a cloud cover of just 0%, offering abundant sunshine and excellent visibility.

Hyderabad, Sindh

Weather Conditions

The city of Hyderabad is experiencing pleasant weather today. The current temperature is 37°C, but it may feel slightly warmer with a RealFeel® of 30°C. RealFeel ShadeTM is even more comfortable at 28°C. The day is sunny with a moderate UV index of 3, so make sure to wear sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors.

Wind and Humidity: The wind is blowing from the northwest at 14 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 15 km/h. The humidity level in the city is at 61%, making it feel very humid, even indoors. The dew point stands at 20°C, indicating a bit of moisture in the air. The atmospheric pressure is decreasing at 1013 mb.

Cloud Cover and Visibility: The skies are partly cloudy today, with cloud cover at 28%. Visibility is around 3 kilometers, which is decent for outdoor activities. The cloud ceiling is quite high at 10400 meters.

