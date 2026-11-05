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Heavy rainfall triggers widespread damage in US state of Colorado Pakistan reports ninth polio case of 2026 in Khyber district More than 100 Democratic women secure seats in US House Hackers target blood storage systems at French blood bank Federal Govt announces lower petrol and diesel prices JD Vance blames Iran conflict for Republican midterm defeat US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Heavy rainfall triggers widespread damage in US state of Colorado Pakistan reports ninth polio case of 2026 in Khyber district More than 100 Democratic women secure seats in US House Hackers target blood storage systems at French blood bank Federal Govt announces lower petrol and diesel prices JD Vance blames Iran conflict for Republican midterm defeat US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

More than 100 Democratic women secure seats in US House

The milestone marks a significant increase in women's representation in the lower chamber of Congress, reflecting the growing influence of women in American politics.

Web Desk November 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

WASHINGTON: Democratic women have made history in the United States, with more than 100 women elected to the House of Representatives for the first time following the Nov. 3, 2026, midterm elections.


The milestone marks a significant increase in women's representation in the lower chamber of Congress, reflecting the growing influence of women in American politics.


Among the successful candidates are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Their victories helped push the number of Democratic women elected to the House beyond 100 for the first time.


Women also secured major victories in gubernatorial races across the country.


Kesha Lance Bottoms was elected Georgia's first Black woman governor, while Gina Hinojosa became Texas' first Latina woman governor.


Similarly, Deb Haaland was elected New Mexico's first Native American woman governor.


According to the Democratic Women's Caucus, the number of Democratic women serving in the House of Representatives has increased by more than 60% since 2016.


The election results mark a significant development in women's political representation in the United States.

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