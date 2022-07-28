A city in Japan is under attack by monkeys

Monkeys have attacked 58 people since July 8 in Yamaguchi, Japan.

City hall has hired a special unit to hunt the animals with tranquilizer guns.

The monkeys aren’t interested in food, so traps haven’t worked.

According to municipal official Masato Saito, the monkeys aren't motivated by food, so traps haven't been effective. The elderly and children have been their main targets.

Traps haven’t been effective since the monkeys aren’t motivated by food. The elderly and children have been their main targets.

According to municipal official Masato Saito, “they are very cunning and like to sneak up and strike from behind; frequently grasping at your legs.”

According to Saito, the advice is to avoid looking the monkey in the eye; seem as large as you can by, for example, spreading wide your coat; and then retreat as softly as you can without making any abrupt movements.

When a woman was hanging clothes on her terrace, a monkey attacked her. An other victim had bandaged toes. They were shocked and startled by how large and chubby the monkeys were.

The Japanese macaques who are tormenting the neighbourhood; are the same species that are frequently seen relaxing in hot springs.

The crew used a tranquillizer rifle to capture a male monkey on Tuesday that was 1.6 feet tall and weighed 15 pounds. It was killed after being determined by a variety of evidence to be one of the attacking monkeys.

So yet, no one has suffered a significant injury. But everyone has been told to seek hospital care. In several instances, ambulances were called.

Despite being industrialised and urbanised, a sizable percentage of the archipelago’s; terrain is covered with mountains and woods. Rare bear, boar, or other animal assaults on humans have happened; but often not by monkeys.

Nobody appears to know what caused the assaults; and it’s still unknown where the troop of monkeys originated.

