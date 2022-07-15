British citizen Paul Urey held by Russian separatists dies

The UK Foreign Office says it is urgently seeking clarification from Ukraine and Russia.

British citizen Paul Urey died in detention after being kidnapped by Russian-backed separatists.

Advertisement The 45-year-old was arrested in April at a checkpoint near the city of Zaporizhzhia.

British citizen Paul Urey died in detention after being kidnapped by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine, reports stated

According to an aid organization that has been assisting his relatives, the UK Foreign Office contacted the 45-year-family. old’s

According to the group, his mother is “distraught and still in shock.”

