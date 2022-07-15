Ukraine can’t speak sovereignty while aiding US: North Korea
British citizen Paul Urey died in detention after being kidnapped by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine, reports stated
According to an aid organization that has been assisting his relatives, the UK Foreign Office contacted the 45-year-family. old’s
According to the group, his mother is “distraught and still in shock.”
The UK says it is seeking urgent clarification from Ukraine and the Russian government regarding reports of the death of a British aid worker.
“We are urgently raising this with our Ukrainian allies and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.
“We continue to be in close contact with the family.”
Mr Urey, from Warrington, Cheshire, was arrested in April at a checkpoint near the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia on suspicion of being a mercenary.
He and another man, Dylan Healy, were detained in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) while attempting to rescue a woman and her family who were trapped by the fighting.
Mr. Urey’s mother had expressed concern for his well-being because he had type 1 diabetes and required insulin.
According to Dominic Byrne of the Presidium Network, Mr Urey had insulin on him when he was apprehended, so his captors were aware of his condition.
The DPR officials who were holding Mr Urey say he died in captivity on July 10 from underlying health conditions and “stress.”
“They’re clearly alarming reports,” a Downing Street spokesman said, adding that “our thoughts are obviously with his family and friends.”
According to a DPR official, British officials were informed of Mr. Urey’s arrest, but there was “no reaction from the UK.”
According to Daria Morozova of the DPR, during Mr Urey’s first medical examination in the DPR, he was found to have insulin-dependent diabetes, respiratory and kidney damage, and a number of cardiovascular diseases.
According to Ms Morozova, he was also in a “depressed psychological state due to indifference to his fate in his homeland.”
She claimed that the United Kingdom had failed to provide the necessary medical supplies through the International Committee of the Red Cross.
“Despite the gravity of the alleged crime, Paul Urey received appropriate medical care,” she said.
Mr Byrne, on the other hand, stated that Mr Urey’s family blamed his death on the Russian government and his captors.
The captive had been denied visits from humanitarian organizations such as the Red Cross by Donetsk and Russian authorities, he added.
“Because of that, it really showed that he wasn’t being cared for properly and was never allowed to be seen,” Mr Byrne explained.
He also stated that the likelihood of Mr. Uley’s body being returned to his family was “low.”
According to Presidium Network, Mr. Urey previously worked as a civilian contractor in Afghanistan for eight years. Prior to travelling to Ukraine, he lived in Leyland, Lancashire.
