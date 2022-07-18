Advertisement
Edition: English
  • News
  • World
  • Dream come true: 90-year-old Indian woman visits ancestral home in Pakistan
Dream come true: 90-year-old Indian woman visits ancestral home in Pakistan (credits:google)

  •  A 90-year-old Indian woman’s dream to visit her ancestral home in Rawalpindi has come true.
  • Reena Chhibber Varma had to leave the city at the age of 15 after the partition of India.
  • Pakistan has granted her a three-month visa as a goodwill gesture.
The visitation of a 90-year-old Indian woman to her family house in Rawalpindi, which she was forced to leave in 1947 when she was 15 years old, was made possible by Pakistan, according to Tribune India.

After waiting 75 years, Reena Chhibber Varma arrived at the Wagah-Attari border on Saturday.

As soon as she arrived in Pakistan, Varma set off for Rawalpindi with teary eyes. She’ll pay a visit to Prem Niwas, her school, and her former classmates.

In a video she posted on social media, the Pune woman said that before the partition, her family had lived on Rawalpindi’s Devi College Road.

She mentioned the Muslim friends of her older siblings.

“There were no such problems between Hindus and Muslims prior to the division. This took place following the division, she said.

She further stated that efforts should be made by both nations to relax visa requirements for citizens of both nations

The woman has been granted a three-month visa by the Pakistan High Commission in India as a show of goodwill.

Sajjad Haider, a Pakistani resident, took photos of Varma’s family home and emailed them to her after she posted on social media about her desire to travel to Pakistan.

