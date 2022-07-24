‘I am the underdog,’ says British PM candidate Sunak

UK’s Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes PM

23 July, GRANTHAM, England – Rishi Sunak, a former British finance minister, referred to himself on Saturday as the underdog in the race to become the country’s next prime minister.

Sunak’s resignation contributed to the uprising that led to Boris Johnson’s resignation as prime minister following a string of scandals. Over the course of the summer, members of the ruling Conservative Party will elect a replacement, with an announcement scheduled on September 5.

Sunak won every round of voting among party legislators to narrow the field to just two contenders.

But among the 200,000 members of the governing party who will finally decide the winner, foreign secretary Liz Truss appears to have an advantage so far.

According to a YouGov poll of Conservative Party members released on Thursday, Truss had a 24-point advantage over Sunak.

Sunak declared at a speech in Grantham, central England, the birthplace of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, “Be in no doubt, I am the underdog.” The “powers that be” want to crown the other candidate, but I believe the membership wants a choice and is open to hearing it.

After Thatcher and Theresa May, Truss would be just the third female prime minister in British history, while Sunak would be the nation’s first president of Indian descent.

At this point in the campaign, the main topics of discussion have been defence spending and energy policy, as well as promises—or lack thereof—to reduce taxes at a time when many people are struggling.

Sunak outlined “common sense Thatcherism” in his address, promising rigorous economic management prior to tax reduction.

In the face of skyrocketing inflation, he questioned the morality of Truss’s proposed rapid tax cuts and criticised her arbitrary vow to raise defence spending to 3 percent of GDP by 2030.

Tax reductions, according to Truss, are necessary to promote growth.

After meeting party members in Kent, southeast England, she told reporters, “It is wrong to take money from people that we don’t need to take when people across the country are dealing with the cost of living crisis.

Sunak stated that upon taking office, he will place the administration on a crisis footing in an interview for Saturday’s Times newspaper.

By 2023, Truss also intends to repeal all remaining European Union regulations that are currently in force in the United Kingdom.

