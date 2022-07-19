Is TikTok cutting jobs globally?

TikToker Dolly trolled for covering Sushmita Sen
There have been rumours that the well-known short video platform TikTok is laying off staff. According to Wired, some workers have already lost their jobs while others are soon to follow.
Employees in Europe reportedly received warnings that their jobs were at jeopardy. On Monday, some employees in the US received word that their employment will soon come to an end.
One of the US workers revealed in a LinkedIn post that “a much wider re-organisation effort” would result in the elimination of his function. One of the original CEOs of ByteDance, the organisation that owns TikTok, was David Ortiz.
When Wired enquired about the claims, a TikTok representative did not dispute them. A confirmation of “a global restructure” was not given, though.
An employee claimed that the corporation was solely letting go of non-contributors. Out of thousands of workers, they claimed that just 100 will be let go, which is a very small proportion.
