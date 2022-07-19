Is TikTok cutting jobs globally?

Popular short video platform TikTok reportedly cutting down on employees.

European and US staff told that their jobs are under threat.

100 out of thousands of employees being laid off out of a total of 1,000-plus out of which only a small percentage will be affected.

Advertisement

Also Read TikToker Dolly trolled for covering Sushmita Sen Dolly is a well-known hairdresser, dancer, model, and social media influencer from...

There have been rumours that the well-known short video platform TikTok is laying off staff. According to Wired, some workers have already lost their jobs while others are soon to follow.

Employees in Europe reportedly received warnings that their jobs were at jeopardy. On Monday, some employees in the US received word that their employment will soon come to an end.

Also Read Turkey police arrests TikToker Hareem Shah Hareem Shah is a well-known TikToker from Pakistan. She and her husband...

One of the US workers revealed in a LinkedIn post that “a much wider re-organisation effort” would result in the elimination of his function. One of the original CEOs of ByteDance, the organisation that owns TikTok, was David Ortiz.

When Wired enquired about the claims, a TikTok representative did not dispute them. A confirmation of “a global restructure” was not given, though.

Advertisement

An employee claimed that the corporation was solely letting go of non-contributors. Out of thousands of workers, they claimed that just 100 will be let go, which is a very small proportion.