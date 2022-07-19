Kate Middleton worked with experts to maintain image simillar to Diana

Elizabeth Holmes discussed the Duchess of Cambridge’s public image on the Royalty US podcast.

She said Kate sought professional help to develop an “every girl image” similar to Princess Diana.

The Duchess worked closely with Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, who helped her with her sense of style.

“Kate was a commoner, then. It was crucial that she didn’t go too far, particularly in the collective British mentality, the expert said.

She would have sent a message if she had left the house wearing fancy clothing that was made only for her.

“But instead, you only continued to follow her lead. There are many photos of Kate and William when they were dating; they dated for a very long time, and by the time they announced their engagement, the world was well acquainted with her. She remained true to that.

“And I believe that gave her a certain kind of honesty. She went on to say, “I think there was definitely a group of folks who thought she should elevate her game a little more, and she did.

She collaborated closely with Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, which helped Holmes say that she improved her sense of style.

“But it was crucial for her to maintain this image of the typical girl, and I believe it was crucial for the monarchy as a whole.”

There is genuine strength in us as viewers seeing someone we can relate to because Diana had been the people’s princess, and here was one of our people joining those ranks ” she added .