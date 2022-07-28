Ukraine campaigns to retake Kherson occupied region says sources

Russian fighter plane is downed by Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region
A Russian fighter jet, most likely a Su-35, was downed today by...
Ukraine’s campaign to retake the occupied Kherson region is “gathering pace” according to Western military sources.
A vital bridge into the city of Kherson has been rendered inoperable after Ukrainian forces attacked it with long-range rockets supplied by the US.
According to British defense officials, the city is now “virtually cut off from other occupied territories.”
Senior Ukrainian officials, however, warned that Russia was now shifting its forces to the south.
The city, strategically located west of the Dnipro River, was the first to fall to Moscow’s forces during the war.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces fired at Kherson’s Antonivskiy Bridge with a Himars artillery rocket system, rendering the crossing “completely inoperable,” according to Western military sources.
Only a pockmarked wreck of the half-mile long bridge, one of two key routes spanning the Dnipro river that have both now been hit, is said to remain.
Moscow relies on the crossings to resupply their troops stationed west of the river, and are now at risk of becoming isolated from the rest of Russia’s occupying forces. A third bridge, over the Inhulets river to the north-east of Kherson city, has also been hit.
According to military sources, Kherson is “politically the closest Russia has to a jewel in the crown of its occupation,” and its loss “would severely undermine Russia’s attempts to portray the occupation as a success.”
According to a daily intelligence update, the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the region is “gaining momentum,” with Kyiv’s forces likely establishing a bridgehead south of the Inhulets river, “which forms the northern boundary of Russian occupied Kherson.”
On Wednesday evening, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council, stated that Moscow was now “moving the maximum number of troops in the Kherson direction.”
Meanwhile, Russian forces in the east claimed control of Ukraine’s second largest power plant, the Vuhlehirsk coal-fired power plant. Mr. Arestovych called it a “tiny, tactical advantage.”
Russian-installed officials in Kherson confirmed that the Antonivskiy Bridge had been severely damaged by a Ukrainian artillery strike, forcing its closure to traffic.
Deputy city leader Kirill Stremousov told Ria news agency that ferries and pontoon bridges would now be used to maintain connections across the Dnipro River with the rest of Russian-occupied territory.
Meanwhile, Russian forces in the east claimed control of Ukraine’s second largest power plant, the Vuhlehirsk coal-fired power plant. Mr. Arestovych called it a “tiny, tactical advantage.”
Russian-installed officials in Kherson confirmed that the Antonivskiy Bridge had been severely damaged by a Ukrainian artillery strike, forcing its closure to traffic.
Deputy city leader Kirill Stremousov told Ria news agency that ferries and pontoon bridges would now be used to maintain connections across the Dnipro River with the rest of Russian-occupied territory.
Since falling early in the war, the southern city, which had a population of 290,000 before the war, has been administered by Moscow-backed officials.
Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Russia’s military focus was shifting from eastern Ukraine to the country’s southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
According to Russia’s Tass news agency, Kherson city officials have moved forward with plans to hold a referendum on formally joining Russia in recent days, with authorities forming an election committee in preparation.
The US has accused Russia of illegally annexing parts of occupied Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky promised in his nightly Wednesday address that Ukraine would eventually rebuild the Antonivskiy Bridge and other crossings in the Kherson region.
“We are doing everything in our power to ensure that the occupying forces have no logistical opportunities in the country,” he said.
Russia captured Kherson with little resistance in the early days of the war, and the failure of Ukraine’s security service to destroy crossing points over the Dnipro river at the time is thought to have led to Mr Zelensky’s dismissal of the agency’s director, Ivan Bakanov, last week.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.