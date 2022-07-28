Ukraine campaigns to retake Kherson occupied region says sources

According to military sources, Kherson is “politically the closest Russia has to a jewel in the crown of its occupation,” and its loss “would severely undermine Russia’s attempts to portray the occupation as a success.”

Advertisement

According to a daily intelligence update, the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the region is “gaining momentum,” with Kyiv’s forces likely establishing a bridgehead south of the Inhulets river, “which forms the northern boundary of Russian occupied Kherson.”

On Wednesday evening, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council, stated that Moscow was now “moving the maximum number of troops in the Kherson direction.”

Meanwhile, Russian forces in the east claimed control of Ukraine’s second largest power plant, the Vuhlehirsk coal-fired power plant. Mr. Arestovych called it a “tiny, tactical advantage.”

Russian-installed officials in Kherson confirmed that the Antonivskiy Bridge had been severely damaged by a Ukrainian artillery strike, forcing its closure to traffic.

Deputy city leader Kirill Stremousov told Ria news agency that ferries and pontoon bridges would now be used to maintain connections across the Dnipro River with the rest of Russian-occupied territory.

Meanwhile, Russian forces in the east claimed control of Ukraine’s second largest power plant, the Vuhlehirsk coal-fired power plant. Mr. Arestovych called it a “tiny, tactical advantage.”

Advertisement

Russian-installed officials in Kherson confirmed that the Antonivskiy Bridge had been severely damaged by a Ukrainian artillery strike, forcing its closure to traffic.

Deputy city leader Kirill Stremousov told Ria news agency that ferries and pontoon bridges would now be used to maintain connections across the Dnipro River with the rest of Russian-occupied territory.