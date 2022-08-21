21 killed during anti-government protests in Sierra Leone

The officers, six men and two women, were killed in the area where the protests took place.

Eight police officers were killed during violent anti-government demonstrations in Sierra Leone on Wednesday, the country’s youth minister told CNN on Thursday. According to hospital sources cited by Reuters, at least 21 civilians were killed across the country.

The officers, six men and two women, were “brutalised” and killed in the area where the protests took place on Wednesday, according to youth minister Mohamed Orman Bangura.

Wednesday, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of the capital city of Freetown, West Africa, to demonstrate against inflation and the rising cost of living.

Occasionally, the protests became violent. On social media, there were graphic photos and videos of protesters and security personnel who had been severely beaten and injured. Also seen firing guns at citizens were security personnel.

Bangura said he could not immediately confirm the number of civilians killed or injured in the violent demonstrations.

“We are yet to know how many people were injured, but I can confirm that eight police officers were killed.”

At least 21 civilians were reportedly killed in various parts of the country, as reported by Reuters. According to hospital sources, thirteen people were fatally shot in Freetown, and eight more were killed in Kamakwie and Makeni.

Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh imposed a curfew on Wednesday in an effort to quell the protests.

The protests were described as “an act of terrorism” by the minister of youth, Bangura.

“Those are not protesters. There’s a difference between protest and riot and acts of terrorism. Protesting is different from acting as a terrorist…going against the state, killing young police officers,” he said.

“Police have made some arrests,” the minister told CNN, accusing the opposition of financing the demonstrations.

“This was well planned, calculated and financed by members of the opposition All People’s Congress. Members of the opposition paid young people to come to the street to take over governance,”A member of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party said Bangura.

“If the protest is as a result of the cost of living, why is it not happening in all the strongholds of the current government? Why is it in Makeni that happens to be the headquarter town of the opposition? Why is it not a nationwide strike? Out of 16 districts, why is it only in three districts that they (the opposition) think is their stronghold?” he asked

CNN has reached out to the opposition party APC for comment but has yet to receive a response.

However, Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, one of the most prominent politicians in the main opposition APC party, has condemned the violence.

In an emotional video released on Wednesday, Aki Sawyerr pleaded for an end to the violence and stated, “This is about people, not parties.”

Along with the steering committee of religious leaders, the mayor stated that she had prayed for peace and national unity in Sierra Leone.

“Today in our city… my heart goes out to all who lost their lives and loved ones… the ones who lost property right across the city. We all are brothers and sisters… I believe fully in peace and stand against violence,” she said, speaking in the local creole dialect.

