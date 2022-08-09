Jiu-Jitsu champion Leandro Lo who died is laid to rest

Leandro Lo, one of the greatest Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champions of all time, shot dead in Brazil.

An off-duty police officer has surrendered and is being held by police for questioning.

Advertisement Lo was killed while training for a competition in the United States, according to friends.

Leandro Lo, one of the greatest Jiu-Jitsu champions of all time, was buried on Sunday after being shot in the head by a man in a So Paulo club.

Friends and family gathered for the funeral of Brazil’s eight-time world champion, causing emotional scenes.

Many people followed his mother’s request to attend the ceremony wearing a gi, the Jiu-Jitsu uniform.

The suspect in the shooting, an off-duty police officer, has surrendered and is being held by police.

The shooting occurred in a club in the south of So Paulo, where Lo, 33, was attending a concert with friends.

A lone man approached his table, took a bottle from it, and waved it menacingly, according to witnesses.

According to a lawyer for the Lo family, the Jiu-Jitsu champion pinned the man to the ground to immobilise him.

His friends then assisted both men in getting up, and “at that exact moment, the guy allegedly turned around, pulled out a gun, and shot Leandro in the head,” according to lawyer Ivan Siqueira Junior.

Lo was taken to the hospital and declared brain dead. A murder investigation has begun.

In an Instagram post, his mother paid tribute to her son, saying that “a part of her was missing” after “my hero” was killed.

“I will hold on to the good memories, of which there are many. You made me feel like the most loved mother in the world,” she added.