Jiu-Jitsu champion Leandro Lo who died is laid to rest

Leandro Lo Brazilian Jiu Jitsu champion shot dead
Leandro Lo was pronounced brain dead after being shot in the head...
Leandro Lo, one of the greatest Jiu-Jitsu champions of all time, was buried on Sunday after being shot in the head by a man in a So Paulo club.
Friends and family gathered for the funeral of Brazil’s eight-time world champion, causing emotional scenes.
Many people followed his mother’s request to attend the ceremony wearing a gi, the Jiu-Jitsu uniform.
The suspect in the shooting, an off-duty police officer, has surrendered and is being held by police.
The shooting occurred in a club in the south of So Paulo, where Lo, 33, was attending a concert with friends.
A lone man approached his table, took a bottle from it, and waved it menacingly, according to witnesses.
According to a lawyer for the Lo family, the Jiu-Jitsu champion pinned the man to the ground to immobilise him.
His friends then assisted both men in getting up, and “at that exact moment, the guy allegedly turned around, pulled out a gun, and shot Leandro in the head,” according to lawyer Ivan Siqueira Junior.
Lo was taken to the hospital and declared brain dead. A murder investigation has begun.
In an Instagram post, his mother paid tribute to her son, saying that “a part of her was missing” after “my hero” was killed.
“I will hold on to the good memories, of which there are many. You made me feel like the most loved mother in the world,” she added.
Father Luciano Borges, the priest who officiated at Lo’s funeral, spoke out against gun violence. “Whoever kills never wins,” he said.
He also requested a standing ovation for those he referred to as “fighters for a good cause,” Lo’s fellow Jiu-Jitsu fighters who had turned out in their gis.
Amanda Lo, Lo’s younger sister, said the family was planning to establish a social work institute named after her brother.
His body was carried from the chapel to the cemetery in an open coffin, with his teammates forming a guard of honour to pay their respects.
According to Folha, as the coffin was being lowered into the ground, some shouted “he’s the champion!”
Lo was killed while training for a competition in the United States, according to friends.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.