Massachusetts apparent murder-suicide results in the death of 4

  • The shootings happened at three separate locations in Lynn, about 13 miles northeast of Boston.
    Two men, 66 and 34, were found dead just after 2:50 p.m.
  • One man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a car several blocks from the first location.
A Massachusetts district attorney reported Tuesday that an alleged murder-suicide had claimed the lives of four persons. Three different Lynn locales, which is about 13 miles northeast of Boston, were the scene of the gunshots which can be a murder-suicide.

According to a statement from Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, two males, ages 66 and 34, were discovered deceased. At a home on Rockaway Street by Lynn police officers shortly after 2:50 p.m.

A 31-year-old lady was identified as a potential suspect after an inquiry. She was discovered dead in her vehicle in the parking lot of a Stop & Shop at approximately 4:27 p.m. Blodgett claimed that it looks like she shot herself in the head, causing her death.

Authorities discovered a second man dead from a gunshot wound in a car outside of a residence on Laighton Street. Several blocks away, as they looked into the shootings.

Despite stating that everyone is related to one another, the district attorney’s office denied to divulge the names.

