Scholz affirms Germany help Ukraine “for as long as it takes”

“Our Europe is united in peace and freedom and is open to all European nations who share our values,” he said.

He claimed that Germany’s military assistance for Ukraine had undergone a “fundamental shift” in recent months.

“We will keep up this support, reliably and, above all, for as long as it takes,” he told the packed university audience.

In a speech in Slovenia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed Kyiv’s “as long as it takes” commitment, calling for “new strategic thinking” to protect European ideals.

Leaders are concerned about Europe’s vulnerability to economic shocks, its struggle to wield political power, and the risk of losing credibility with its neighbours as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and now the crisis in Ukraine.

Scholz proclaimed a paradigm shift in German foreign and defence policy in February, promising to increase military spending, but his junior coalition colleagues are irritated that Berlin has been too slow to transfer heavy weaponry to Ukraine.

Scholz used his Prague speech, titled “Europe is our future,” to promise that Germany would give Ukraine cutting-edge armaments in the coming weeks and months, including as air defence and radar systems, as well as reconnaissance drones.

Germany might also take on responsibility for bolstering Ukraine’s artillery and air defence capabilities, he suggested.

In arguing for EU enlargement, he stated that a gradual move to majority vote was a necessary step in expanding the bloc.

He emphasised Germany’s commitment to EU enlargement, saying the Western Balkans, Ukraine, Moldova, and, eventually, Georgia should join the club.