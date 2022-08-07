Texas nurse charged in Los Angeles crash that killed 6

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was arrested for vehicular homicide with gross negligence after allegedly running a red light in Los Angeles.

Six people were killed, including an infant and an eight-and-a-half-month pregnant woman.

The travelling nurse from Texas, suspected of racing through a Los Angeles junction last week, causing a catastrophic disaster that killed six people, including an infant and an eight-and-a-half-month pregnant woman on her way to a prenatal exam, is expected to be charged as early as Monday.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old travelling nurse from Houston, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide with gross negligence after reportedly driving a Mercedes at over 100 mph through a red light in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Linton is hospitalised at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center with moderate injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Los Angeles news agency said that Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón stated on Friday that his office will be working with law enforcement throughout the weekend and that the inquiry might be presented to his office “as early as Monday” for consideration of charges.

During her time in California, Linton may have worked at the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center.

Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, the hospital only said a few words about the accident and didn’t offer any more information.

It stated, “Everyone at Kaiser Permanente is deeply saddened by Thursday’s horrific crash.” “It’s impossible to imagine the pain those involved are experiencing. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. At this time, we are not able to comment on what has been reported as a criminal investigation.”

Asherey Ryan, 23, Alonzo Quintero, 11 months, and Reynold Lester were killed. Ryan was 8.5 months pregnant with a boy. The family planned to name the unborn baby Armani Lester.

According to the California Highway Patrol, as many as eight automobiles were involved in the accident.

