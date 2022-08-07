A helicopter dumps water over the Matanzas Supertanker Base, as firefighters try to quell a blaze which began during a thunderstorm the night before, in Matazanas, Cuba

At least 122 people are injured, including five in critical condition.

Two storage units holding petroleum and fuel oil were destroyed by a lightning-sparked blaze at an oil facility.

More than One hundred people were injured and one person was killed as a result of a lightning-sparked fire at a crude oil storage facility in Cuba, officials reported Sunday.

At least 122 people were injured in the fire, with 24 still hospitalised, including five in critical condition. The Interior Ministry later recovered a body.

In addition to the injured and dead, 17 people were missing Sunday.

On Friday night, lightning struck Matanzas Super Tanker Base, 60 miles east of Havana.

Two storage units holding 918,000 cubic feet of petroleum and 1.8 million cubic feet of fuel oil were destroyed by the fire.

The nearby Antonio Guterres power plant, which is one of the biggest on the island, was not in danger from the fire.

Mexican and Venezuelan firefighters fought to stop the fire from spreading to other tanks and pieces of equipment.

The Cuban presidency declared, “This morning was, once again, difficult.” “Firefighters continue fighting the intense fire as help comes from friendly countries. Today will be a pivotal day in our fight for life.”

Cuba’s president thanked Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina, and Chile for aid.

Vice foreign minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said Cuba accepted the US “technical guidance” to fight the fire.

“We deeply appreciate the condolences and expressions of help from people and organizations in the U.S. regarding the #Matanzas incident, including from the U.S. government, which offered technical advice, a proposal is already in the hands of specialists for proper coordination,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Biden administration is”closely tracking the situation, including any humanitarian needs that may emerge”, a State Department official said.

“The U.S. embargo authorises U.S. persons to provide disaster relief and response in Cuba,” a spokeswoman said.

