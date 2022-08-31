The IAEA will be at the nuclear site for a few days

Ukraine conflict: UN team departs for a nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia
An inspection team from the UN's nuclear watchdog is headed to Ukraine's...
The trip of the UN nuclear inspector to the Zaporizhzhia plant, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, will last a few days but may be prolonged. The task will require several days. This first phase, so to speak, will span a few days, but if we are able to create a permanent presence—or, better yet, a continuing presence—it will last longer. Grossi made the announcement to reporters at a hotel in Zaporizhzhia.
According to Grossi, the team’s work on the site will involve a physical inspection of the location, an examination of the operation of the safety system, and staff interviews at the nuclear plant.
