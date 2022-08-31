The IAEA will be at the nuclear site for a few days

IAEA first inspection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant will last a few days.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi says mission could be extended if necessary.

Inspections will include a physical inspection, safety checks and interviews with plant staff.

The trip of the UN nuclear inspector to the Zaporizhzhia plant, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, will last a few days but may be prolonged. The task will require several days. This first phase, so to speak, will span a few days, but if we are able to create a permanent presence—or, better yet, a continuing presence—it will last longer. Grossi made the announcement to reporters at a hotel in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Grossi, the team’s work on the site will involve a physical inspection of the location, an examination of the operation of the safety system, and staff interviews at the nuclear plant.

