Ukraine’s president says the world narrowly avoided a radiation disaster.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is back on the grid and supplying electricity to Ukraine.

It got cut off from the national power grid for the first time in its 40-year history.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a warning following the complete cutoff of a nuclear facility under Russian control. From Ukraine’s electricity system, which narrowly prevented a radioactive calamity.

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporizhzhia, was reconnected to the national power system. And once again supplying electricity to Ukraine on Friday, according to officials. A day after it was cut off for the first time in its 40-year history.

In a late-night video speech on Thursday, Zelenskyy said that the only thing that had prevented a catastrophe. Was the plant’s safety systems kicking in with backup power after Russian shelling had broken the final functioning line. The line connected it to Ukraine’s power grid.

“The world must understand what a menace this is: If the automation and our employees hadn’t responded after the blackout. If the diesel generators hadn’t kicked on. Then we would now have to deal with the effects of the radiation disaster,” he said.

Zelenskyy continued, “Russia has put Ukraine and all of Europe in a situation one step away from a radioactive calamity.”

The nation’s state nuclear company, Energoatom, claimed earlier on Friday. The reactor was being safely powered via a restored line from the power grid. It claimed that there were no problems with the equipment or safety measures at the factory.

Later in the afternoon, it declared that the plant had been restored to the country’s power grid. And was now producing enough electricity to meet the demand. The workers of the plant was praised by the agency as heroes. They “tirelessly and firmly bear the nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine and the entire Europe on their shoulders.”

Russian-installed officials attempted to downplay the seriousness of the situation in the neighbouring Zaporizhzhia province. According to Alexander Volga, a Russian official stationed in the nearby town of Enerhodar. “There was only an emergency situation” that the plant’s safety mechanisms managed on Friday.

Growing worries about a disaster have been sparked by the fierce conflict nearby. World leaders have demanded a demilitarised zone around the nuclear facility. And pushed for access for United Nations inspectors as the two sides have traded accusations of responsibility for the assault.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned earlier this month that any damage to the facility would be “suicide.”

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, commander of the CBRN defence forces of the British army and NATO. He described the scenario as “possibly a very, very serious one.”

Emergency diesel generators can be erratic. And power is required to drive cooling systems and other components that are crucial to the reactors’ safe functioning.

