Fire destroys an oil terminal and a tanker in Venezuela

A hose that was being used to supply gasoline to a tanker became disconnected.

A fire broke out at the Guaraguao terminal on Venezuela’s eastern coast.

The majority of fuel for domestic use is handled at the terminal, run by PDVSA (PDVSA.UL).

Advertisement

Tareck El Aissami, a hose that was being used to supply gasoline to a tanker became disconnected on Saturday, which resulted in a fire breaking out at an oil terminal in Venezuela, according to the country’s oil minister.

According to shipping sources, a fire broke out early on Saturday morning at one of the berths of the Guaraguao terminal, which is situated on Venezuela’s eastern coast. Although the fire was put out shortly after it started, it was able to cause damage to the Panamanian-flagged oil vessel Larko and disrupt the operations of the Guaraguao terminal.

There have been no reports of any injuries. According to the sources, the vessel in question was relocated further away from the terminal.

The incident was also confirmed by Manuel Ferreira, the mayor of the coastal town of Lecheria, which is located close to Puerto la Cruz.

The majority of fuel for domestic use is handled at the Guaraguao terminal, which is run by the state-owned company PDVSA (PDVSA.UL).

Advertisement

Also Read Cuba’s worst fire in history was put out at an oil depot after raging for five days The largest fire in Cuban history, which took place over five days...