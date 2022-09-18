Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fire destroys an oil terminal and a tanker in Venezuela

Fire destroys an oil terminal and a tanker in Venezuela

Articles
Advertisement
Fire destroys an oil terminal and a tanker in Venezuela

Fire hits oil terminal, tanker in Venezuela

Advertisement
  • A hose that was being used to supply gasoline to a tanker became disconnected.
  • A fire broke out at the Guaraguao terminal on Venezuela’s eastern coast.
  • The majority of fuel for domestic use is handled at the terminal, run by PDVSA (PDVSA.UL).
Advertisement

 

Tareck El Aissami, a hose that was being used to supply gasoline to a tanker became disconnected on Saturday, which resulted in a fire breaking out at an oil terminal in Venezuela, according to the country’s oil minister.

According to shipping sources, a fire broke out early on Saturday morning at one of the berths of the Guaraguao terminal, which is situated on Venezuela’s eastern coast. Although the fire was put out shortly after it started, it was able to cause damage to the Panamanian-flagged oil vessel Larko and disrupt the operations of the Guaraguao terminal.

There have been no reports of any injuries. According to the sources, the vessel in question was relocated further away from the terminal.

The incident was also confirmed by Manuel Ferreira, the mayor of the coastal town of Lecheria, which is located close to Puerto la Cruz.

The majority of fuel for domestic use is handled at the Guaraguao terminal, which is run by the state-owned company PDVSA (PDVSA.UL).

Advertisement

Also Read

Cuba’s worst fire in history was put out at an oil depot after raging for five days
Cuba’s worst fire in history was put out at an oil depot after raging for five days

The largest fire in Cuban history, which took place over five days...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story