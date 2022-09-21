Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Flights out of Russia are sold out after Putin activates reserves
Flights out of Russia are sold out after Putin activates reserves

Flights out of Russia are sold out after Putin activates reserves

Articles
Advertisement
Flights out of Russia are sold out after Putin activates reserves

Flights out of Russia are sold out after Putin activates reserves

Advertisement
  • One-way flights out of Russia are rocketing in price and selling out fast.
  • President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine.
  • Flights from Moscow to Istanbul via Turkish Airlines were either all booked or unavailable until Sunday.
Advertisement

After President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine, one-way flights out of Russia are skyrocketing in price and selling out quickly.

Putin’s announcement, made in an early-morning television address on Wednesday, fueled concerns that some men of fighting age would be denied the right to leave the country.

Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence, stated that the call-up would be limited to those with professional military experience, and that students and conscripts would not be called up.

The Kremlin declined to comment on whether the borders would be closed to those subject to the mobilisation order, instead asking for patience while the law is clarified.

According to Google Trends, the phrase “leave Russia” was searched 100 times more than usual in the morning.

There was also an increase in searches for Aviasales, Russia’s most popular flight booking site.

Advertisement

Also Read

Biden questions Putin about nuclear weapons
Biden questions Putin about nuclear weapons

US President Joe Biden urges Russia not to use nuclear or chemical...

According to Aviasales data, direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul, Turkey, and Yerevan, Armenia, both of which allow Russians to enter without a visa, were sold out on Wednesday.

As of 14:15 Moscow time, flights from Moscow to Istanbul on Turkish Airlines were either fully booked or unavailable until Sunday (11:15 GMT).

Some stopover routes, such as those from Moscow to Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital, were also unavailable, and the cheapest flights to Dubai cost more than 300,000 roubles ($5,000) – roughly five times the average monthly wage.

According to Google Flights data, typical one-way fares to Turkey have risen to nearly 70,000 roubles ($1,150) from just over 22,000 roubles a week ago.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines announced on its website that flights to Istanbul, which has become an important travel hub to and from Russia, are fully booked until Saturday. The next AirSerbia flight to Belgrade was scheduled for September 26.

Advertisement

Also Read

The world responds to Putin’s preliminary plans for the Ukraine war mobilization
The world responds to Putin’s preliminary plans for the Ukraine war mobilization

The war in Ukraine has prompted a partial military mobilization in Russia....

Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
4 died, 50 hospitalized in British Columbia bus disaster
4 died, 50 hospitalized in British Columbia bus disaster
At least dozen foreign NGOs halts activities in Afghanistan
At least dozen foreign NGOs halts activities in Afghanistan
US winter storm leaves at least 37 dead nationwide
US winter storm leaves at least 37 dead nationwide
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan
South Korean military fires waring shots
South Korean military fires waring shots
Three Russian soldiers died after drone attack in Russia
Three Russian soldiers died after drone attack in Russia
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story