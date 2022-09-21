Advertisement
  Dispute over lights left on in the house, Florida man kills his ex-wife and stepson
Articles
  • Michael D. Williams, 47, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
  • His ex-wife Marsha Ebanks-Williams, 48, and her adult son, Robert Adams, 28, were found dead in their DeLand, Florida, home.
  • Authorities responded to at least five calls about the home in recent months.
According to Florida authorities, a recently divorced Florida man fatally shot his ex-wife and her adult son. In a “rage” over electricity and leaving the lights on in the house.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Michael D. Williams, 47, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his ex-wife Marsha Ebanks-Williams, 48, and her adult son, Robert Adams, 28.

Williams called 911 shortly before 8 p.m., claiming he shot his victims “in self-defense” at the DeLand home he still shared with Ebanks-Williams after their 10-year marriage ended in June.

Deputies arrived at the home in the Daytona Park Estates neighbourhood and discovered Williams sitting in a vehicle parked in the driveway, where he surrendered, as well as Ebanks-Williams and Adams deceased inside.

Authorities also discovered Adams’ two unharmed young children, ages 5 and 6, who were visiting their father from Tallahassee and may have witnessed the violence, according to authorities.

According to Chief Deputy Brian Henderson, detectives determined Williams went on the rampage after arguing with his ex about electricity in the house.

Williams told authorities that he turned off the power to the house, locked the electrical panel, and left on Sunday. When he returned, Ebanks-Williams and Adams had cut the lock, restored power, and installed a new lock on the panel.

“Michael was upset because he felt they were leaving the lights on in the house, so he went and put a lock on the box outside the house, which Marsha and her son cut,” Henderson explained at a press conference on Monday. “So he became agitated, which sparked this argument, which resulted in these two people being shot and killed.”

Williams told investigators that he had been attacked and punched in the face, but Henderson noted that he appeared unharmed.

Henderson said at a press conference on Monday, holding up a mugshot of Williams, “This does not look like a violent attack to me that warrants being shot multiple times.”

Henderson called the attack “absolutely senseless,” adding, “This was an argument over electricity in which he became enraged and committed this type of violence.”

Tensions in the home have reached a boiling point in recent months.

Williams and Henderson continued to live together after their divorce, with plans to sell the house and split the proceeds, Henderson said.

However, living together was not an easy process. The sheriff’s department had responded to at least five calls about the property and their living arrangements at the home in recent months, but none amounted to threats of violence.

