Saudi Arabia’s new app makes Umrah and Hajj simple

A brand-new website has been launched by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for the government, allowing pilgrims to plan their trips to Makkah and Madinah.

Using Nusuk, visitors from all over the world may easily organise their journey to the Kingdom, including requesting an eVisa and making travel and hotel arrangements.

For pilgrims and visitors, the website provides a variety of services and information that make it easy for them to fulfil the necessary steps for doing Umrah.

This is an aim of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which also includes boosting the spiritual and cultural encounters of pilgrims.

Arab News reports that Nusuk is being launched in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority and is linked to the services provided by the nation’s official travel website, “Visit Saudi Arabia,” in order to improve pilgrim experiences and streamline reservation and communication procedures so that they can receive a range of packages and programmes.

Those who want to perform the Umrah can use Nusuk to electronically book packages and programmes and obtain the necessary licences and visas.

Later updates to the portal will include interactive maps, a calendar of activities and deals, a digital user guide in a number of languages, and resources for health.

The Maqam platform will continue to function up until all services are transferred to Nusuk later. The Nusuk platform, according to Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, is a continuation of continuing initiatives to improve the standard of services provided to pilgrims by leveraging cutting-edge technology.

He claims that numerous government agencies collaborated to create the website in order to streamline pilgrim procedures and improve their spiritual trips.

