Ukraine military claims Russian alienation rates are growing

Ukrainian military claims Russian troops deserting in response to Ukrainian counteroffensive.

General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not provide specific evidence to back up its claim.

Military says Ukrainian fighter planes carried out more than ten strikes in Donetsk and southern Kherson region.

The Ukrainian military claims that Russian forces are deserting in the southern Kherson region in response to a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in an operational update Friday, said that “due to significant losses and unwillingness to fight, the morale and psychological condition of the occupation units is significantly deteriorating and the number of deserters is increasing.”

It did not provide specific evidence to back up its claim.

According to the General Staff, the Russians used helicopters “to search for fugitives and return them to combat positions” in one town near Crimea.

It also stated that Ukrainian units had foiled several enemy attacks in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, away from the area where the Ukrainian advance is still underway.

It also claimed that Ukrainian fighter planes carried out more than ten strikes in both Donetsk and the south.

The Ukrainian Air Force appears to have become more active in recent weeks as a result of the acquisition of US missiles capable of tracking and destroying Russian air defence units.

Separately, the military's Operational Command South said Ukrainian units continued to suppress "concentration of manpower and combat equipment, the pontoon crossing in the Darivka area and the temporary bridge in the Nova Kakhovka area," which the Russians have erected to try to resupply forces on the west bank of the Dnipro river.