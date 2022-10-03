Advertisement
Heathrow airport to lift daily passenger limitations by October end

Heathrow airport terminal

  • Heathrow airport capped passenger departures at 100,000 per day in July and extended the limit until October 29 in August.
  • Europe’s airlines and airports struggled to handle the increase in post-lockdown travel.
  • Several failed to hire sufficient staff to process check-ins and baggage.
According to sources, Heathrow airport in London will lift daily passenger departure restrictions on October 29.

In an effort to prevent lines, baggage delays, and aircraft cancellations, the airport capped passenger departures at 100,000 per day in July and extended the limit until October 29 in August. This was done in response to the airport’s inability to handle the rebound in travel. read further

The local news agency in the United States first reported on Monday that the airport has informed airlines that the passenger limit at its terminals will be lifted later this month.

Europe’s airlines and airports struggled to handle the increase in post-lockdown travel, with several failing to hire sufficient staff to process check-ins and baggage. read further

Heathrow reported in August that since the introduction of the limit, passenger travel had improved with fewer last-minute cancellations, increased punctuality, and reduced wait times for luggage.

