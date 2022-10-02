The Zaporizhzhia hits by four missiles, no injury reported

There were no injuries reported despite the fact that some industrial infrastructure was destroyed.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the regional administration in Ukraine, stated that Russia fired four S300 missiles into the city of Zaporizhzhia, which is located in Ukraine, overnight on Saturday.

The missiles struck the metropolitan core as well as the surrounding suburban districts. Russia has a significant presence in the Zaporizhzhia region, but it does not control the city itself. In spite of this, Moscow asserts that it has annexed the entire territory based on the results of referendums that are largely seen as being fraudulent.

“The occupation is still taking casualties at the front, and as a result, their only option is to destroy civilian structures. The adversary is condemned to fail. According to the statement released by Starukh, “We comply with all safety regulations and have full confidence in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

