Edition: English
  US to ask UN Security Council to talk about North Korea
  • It is unlikely that the 15-person council will take any action that is meaningful.
  • North Korea flew a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.
  • The U.N. Security Council has for many years issued a blanket ban on North Korea conducting nuclear tests or launching ballistic missiles.
A United States official said that the United States will ask the United Nations Security Council to meet openly on Wednesday about North Korea. The meeting will be about North Korea,After Pyongyang flew a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.

According to the diplomats, it is unlikely that the 15-person council will take any action that is meaningful.

The United Nations Security Council has for many years issued a blanket ban on North Korea conducting nuclear tests or launching ballistic missiles. In addition, the council has steadily increased the severity of its sanctions against Pyongyang in an effort to sever funding for North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

In recent years, veto powers China and Russia have suggested that U.N. sanctions against North Korea be eased for humanitarian reasons and to entice Pyongyang back to stalled international talks. The goal of these talks is to convince North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to denuclearize his country’s nuclear arsenal.

